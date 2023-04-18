Government to clear pending arrears: WAF

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Customer Officer Sekove Uluinayau

The Water Authority of Fiji has confirmed government plans to address pending lease arrears for landowners across the country.

This issue was raised during the “Na Vakekeli” talkback show, specifically in relation to the 2003 closure of the Wainibuku pumping station by landowners due to pending arrears.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Customer Officer Sekove Uluinayau says the government is working on plans to settle the pending lease arrears.

“That is one of our weaknesses at WAF, and currently the government has plans to clear out these arrears and look at issues regarding the land and all pending leases to landowners, so we are currently working on that.”

However, landowner Mataqali Nawavatu in the village of Kalabu Josaia Droka has welcomed the government’s decision.

“We are thankful for the decision, but how soon will that payment be made to landowners? Because these issues have been previously taken up with relevant authorities, but so far not much has been done.”

The Water Authority has reassured landowners that the government is actively addressing the pending land lease arrears, particularly in areas where WAF properties are located.