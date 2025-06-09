Ed Sheeran’s wife ‘can kill a song.’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Ed Sheeran knows to only play new music for his wife, Cherry Seaborn, when she is feeling positive.

In a new episode of Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, the singer shared that he “100 percent” has a window of opportunity when it comes to playing new tunes for his spouse.

“Cherry can kill a song. She can. I’m actually really careful to play her songs when she’s in a good mood,” Sheeran said. “Because if she’s like, ‘Eh,’ then in my mind, I’m like, ‘Okay. That song’s dead.’ “

The “Perfect” singer first met Seaborn when they were growing up in Sheffield, England. They married in 2018 after dating for three years.

She knows him well, Sheeran said, adding that his wife has “very good taste and read on things.”

“Like, even I would write, I’d say, three songs a day, five days a week,” he said. “And I’ll come home and I’ll play them. And she can sift through that pretty easily.”

She’s not the only one.

Their daughters, Lyra, 4, and Jupiter, 2, also have a good read on Sheeran’s music.

“When I’m away, she’ll play my songs to them to kind of, like, I don’t know, introduce the music to them slowly,” Sheeran said. “And it’s interesting, the ones that they, like, gravitate towards. And it’s definitely the ones that are, like that all kids have gravitated towards, I guess.”

