Labasa back on top, Lautoka holds Rewa

Lautoka players congratulate their hero, Sairusi Bokini after he saved Kavaia Rawaqa’s penalty.

The Labasa football team has reclaimed the top spot in the Extra Premier League points standing.

The northerners defeated Tavua 3-0, and the result between Rewa and Lautoka went their way.

Both Rewa and the Babasiga Lions have 29 points each, but the northerners have a better goal difference.

Tigi Molea got a double while Junior Jack scored one to secure the maximum points for Labasa.

The Delta Tigers needed a win against the Blues to maintain the top spot, but their goalless draw moved them into second place.

Lautoka captain Sairusi Bokini gave a man-of-the-match performance, denying Rewa any chance at all to find the back of the net, including a brilliant save from Kavaia Rawaqa’s spot kick.

In another match today, Navua secured maximum points after veteran Arami Manumanubai headed the lone goal of the match to give them a 1-0 win over Nasinu.

In the earlier matches, Nadi held Suva to a nil-all draw while Nadroga was held to a 1-all draw by Ba.

The Stallions were denied a victory when they scored an own goal in the last minute to spoil their 1-0 lead when Jack Tokaki scored in the 12th minute.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LABASA 12 9 2 1 35 10 +25 29 REWA 12 9 2 1 34 11 +23 29 NAVUA 12 7 0 5 18 15 +3 21 LAUTOKA 12 6 1 5 16 18 -2 19 BA 12 4 5 3 23 16 +7 17 NADI 12 4 3 5 22 21 +1 15 SUVA 12 3 5 4 22 20 +2 14 NADROGA 12 4 2 6 17 22 -5 14 NASINU 12 2 2 8 14 39 -25 8 TAVUA 12 0 2 10 7 36 -29 2

