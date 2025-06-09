Match balls boost for Ba Rugby Union

[Source: Ba Rugby Union/ Facebook]

The Ba Rugby Union continues to gain momentum and secure some great partnerships.

This week Sportsworld signed an agreement to become the official match ball sponsor of the BRU.

Ba will use the Gilbert match balls supplied by Sportsworld for all domestic fixtures this season.

BRU Director of Rugby, Vilimoni Delasau, welcomed the company’s valued contribution that is helping to build Ba Rugby.

The former national rep says they need high quality match balls for their tournaments including the Vinod Patel Cup, Inox Trophy and the Tikina Championships as well as the three Ba representative teams preparing for the Skipper Cup and Ranadi Cup.

Sportsworld General Manager, Vinod Kumar, they’re already the title sponsor of the Fiji Under 20s team, and their commitment is to the development of sports, especially in age grade and grassroots areas.

