Giorgio Armani says he will be back in September

[Source: Reuters]

The founder of Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani issued a message as he turned 91 on Friday to say that he will be back in September, after a health problem forced him to miss the Milan and Paris fashion shows in recent weeks.

It was the first time Giorgio Armani has missed one of his catwalk events. His company said last month he was recovering at home, without elaborating on his health, while Italian newswires reported that he had been in hospital for some days.

“In the last few weeks I strongly felt the embrace of those who were thinking of me,” Armani said in an open letter published by several Italian newspapers, mentioning family, colleagues, employees, the press and people on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today, on my 91st birthday, I want to thank all of you for the closeness you have shown me. It wasn’t easy for me not to hear your applause live. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I’ll see you again in September,” he added.

The next Milan fashion week is scheduled to run from September 23 to September 29.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.