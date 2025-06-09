Rapidly growing fire near Grand Canyon prompts evacuations

[Source: BBC News]

A rapidly growing wildfire north-west of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona has expanded more than 10 times in size in less than 24 hours, according to a government tracker.

The White Sage Fire, sparked by lightning on 9 July, has scorched roughly 19,100 acres near Jacob Lake, forcing officials to close the park’s North Rim and area residents to evacuate.

As of Saturday, the blaze remains out of control and actively expanding – described as “0% contained” by officials.

High temperatures, gusty winds and dry vegetation have created a dangerous recipe, fuelling conditions for wildfires, park officials said. A second wildfire nearby, the Dragon Bravo Fire, has also spread.

“Due to the advancing Dragon Bravo Fire within Grand Canyon National Park, all North Rim residents are now in ‘GO’ status and should evacuate the North Rim immediately,” Grand Canyon park officials posted on social media on Friday.

Officials issued an extreme heat warning on Friday and have extended it into Wednesday, with temperature highs of up to 116F (46C), and advised against hiking into the Grand Canyon.

Park officials said a 67-year-old hiker died on Tuesday in the Grand Canyon. The hiker, from Texas, was found unresponsive on the South Kaibab Trail below Cedar Ridge, and efforts to resuscitate him failed, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Grand Canyon staff said they successfully evacuated “approximately 500 guests” from the park’s North Rim because of the fire, as of Friday afternoon local time.

Emergency responders have been battling the flames from the ground and in the air since Wednesday.

“Due to the fire’s progression toward Jacob Lake, which is now under evacuation orders, all visitors on the North Rim are required to evacuate immediately,” Grand Canyon park staff said in an alert issued on Thursday.

Part of the nearby highway, State Route 89A, has been closed until further notice, with the Arizona Department of Transportation warning drivers to expect extended delays.

The wildfire threat reaches beyond Arizona.

On Thursday, all staff and visitors were evacuated from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in western Colorado – about 260 miles (418km) south-west of Denver – after lightning ignited fires at opposite ends of the park.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said on Thursday it was “working diligently with partners to respond to approximately 10 wildfires caused by lightning across the dispatch area”.

