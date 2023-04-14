Yesterday's rain not enough to replenish water levels: Ro Filipe

[Photo: Supplied]

The continuation of the current dry weather situation is posing a significant water supply challenge.

Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau says while it did rain in parts of Suva yesterday, it was not enough to replenish levels at the WAF water supply catchment areas.

Ro Filipe says according to the weather forecast, the decrease in rainfall is likely to continue in the coming months.

Therefore, the Minister has reminded members of the public in the Lami-Suva-Nausori areas to take heed of the water restrictions recently announced by the Water Authority of Fiji.

“Take heed of our restrictions, use water wisely and those of you who are able to do please have back-up systems for your own family resilience. But at the moment we also have water tank assistance and we will be expanding that. And further details will be provided by the Water Authority of Fiji.”

Ro Filipe adds that the Water Authority will enhance the coffer dams at the Waimanu raw water pump station and construct a temporary coffer dam at its Waila raw water pump station.



This will be done to capture more raw water and enable the raw water pumps to operate safely while maintaining raw water inflow levels.

Meanwhile, the Minister anticipates that the new $270 million water treatment plant constructed at Viria in Naitasiri will assist WAF in its efforts in water supply once it is commissioned later this year.