Tavua farmers welcome rail line reactivation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 14, 2025 6:12 am

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Around 80 sugarcane farmers in Tavua are breathing a sigh of relief following a government decision to reactivate the railway line from Lausa Loop to Tawatawa Point.

The move follows strong concerns raised by growers from Drumasi, Yaladro, and Tagitagi, prompting direct intervention from Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh, in consultation withDeputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad.

Tavua farmer Rajendra Raghlu welcomed the announcement, saying it will ease the financial burden of using lorries for cane delivery.

“With lorry transport system, they have to hire gangs, the cane cutters from the villages to bring them and provide them the accommodation, the food and all this sort of thing—the expenses that are additional expenses to the growers.”

Another grower, Narendra Reddy, says the return of rail transport could save farmers up to $15 per tonne of cane.

“Now the rail rate is $5 per ton, the lorry rate is $20 per ton. We are paid $4 difference, which means then we have to pay another $14 to $15 per ton if we deliver our cane by lorry.”

Reddy also stressed the challenges of relying on lorry transport, noting that finding and retaining laborers is becoming increasingly difficult and costly.

“Two person can fill one rail truck—we can easily fill four trucks. And that will be, you know, reducing our cost. And lorry is, you know, very expensive.”

Minister Singh confirmed the restoration of the railway is expected to be completed within three weeks.

He says it makes little sense to ask farmers to increase production without reliable and affordable transport, adding that the decision to revive the railway is a strategic one, supporting both farmers and the wider sugar industry.

