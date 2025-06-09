Netball a passion and escape for Nokelevu

Kelerayani Nokelevu

For Kelerayani Nokelevu, netball is more than just a sport, it’s a much-needed escape from the demands of her busy professional life.

The young nurse, who graduated from Fiji National University earlier this year, currently serves at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

After long hours on the wards, the netball court becomes her sanctuary.

Nokelevu was instrumental in helping her Tiki Vai side secure a dominant 51–19 victory over Rovers in the Suva Netball Club Competition yesterday.

“With work, it’s hard to juggle work and netball but it takes passion and commitment. For me, playing netball on the court, it’s my stress relief area, so I come to release stress here.”

Her journey in netball began back in her primary school days, and her passion for the game has only grown stronger over the years.

A proud Rewa native and former student of Gospel High School, she admits that balancing work and sport can be challenging, but her love for netball keeps her going.

Since joining Tiki Vai in 2020, Nokelevu has become a key player, playing a major role in the team’s semi-final finish last season.

