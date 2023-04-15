Water pumps struggle due to dry spell

Most pump stations in the Central Division are struggling with their flows due to the unusually dry period since last month. [Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

Speaking during the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting in Nausori yesterday, Water Authority Chief Executive, Dr.Amit Chanan says this will greatly affect villages in Tailevu, including the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Dr.Chanan says the dry spell is affecting the Waimanu River, which is the main source of water supply for the Waila Pump Station, which feeds most of these areas.

“Normally we would get something like 350mm of rain in Waimanu catchment in March but since the 14th of March, we have not had any decent rain. By decent rain I mean we have not had any 6mm of rain in the catchment and which is impacting our flows so what we are facing at Waila is instead of producing a normal 100 megalitres of rain a day, we are producing about 10 percent less, and that is impacting our ability to supply.”



Dr.Chanan says water carting is continuing in affected areas, including water rationing in parts of the Suva-Nausori corridor, to help address the issue.

Some parts of the Suva-Nausori corridor have been without water since last night until this morning.