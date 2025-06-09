African tulips find new purpose in boat building

[Source: forestry.gov.fj]

A local company in Nadi is turning one of Fiji’s most invasive plant species, African Tulip into an opportunity by using it to manufacture fiberglass boats.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu, who says the initiative is the result of ongoing research into the plant’s potential benefits.

She explains that when the African tulip was first introduced to Fiji, its invasive impact on soils, biodiversity, and native species was not anticipated.

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu [File Photo]

“So there is a company that is based out at Nadi, a local company that is manufacturing fiberglass boats from African Tulip logs. And that is sustainable because it is made out of wood as compared to the fiberglass boats that are made by the existing companies in Fiji.”

Bainivalu adds although it still in the experimental stage, a few prototype boats have already been constructed using African tulip wood converted into pallets and integrated into the boat-building process.

The African tulip has been a major challenge for farmers across Fiji, due to its rapid spread and competition with native plant life.

However, this initiative offers a promising model for turning an environmental threat into a resource.

