WAF proposes government subsidy for water tanks

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji is set to submit a proposal to the government to subsidize the cost of water tanks as a solution to the ongoing water cuts and intermittent supply in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor.

Chief Executive, Amit Chanan states the authority had a rural scheme in place for Fijians without access to proper water supply, but this year they will be requesting assistance with 10,000 water tanks due to the prolonged dry spell period faced by Fiji.

“I have repeatedly made calls for those that can afford water tanks to please install it but those who can’t, we have asked for some money to be able to subsidize their request for water tanks installation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Highlighting the Water Authority Act, Chanan stated that prohibition notices of water usage can be put in place, with provisions for fines for repeat offenders who fail to adhere to water restrictions.

However, WAF aims to avoid imposing fines and instead hopes for voluntary compliance from the public.

Last weekend, the authority issued a notice prohibiting water usage for activities such as car washing, gardening, new turf irrigation, swimming pool top-ups, and washing hard surfaces like driveways and footpaths.

Chanan highlighted that the Waimanu River has not experienced such a prolonged dry period before, with no rain events exceeding six millimeters in the past weeks.

As a result, the Authority has already spent $582,000 in the past three weeks to cart water to the affected areas.