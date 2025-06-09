Rewa Butter prices set to jump tomorrow

[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/ Facebook]

Rewa Butter lovers will have to dig deep into their pockets as there will be a significant increase in its retail prices from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has reviewed the price of butter an average increase in landing cost of bulk raw butter by 16 percent, when compared to its last assessment.

A 125 gram butter will now cost $4, and increase of 49 cents, a 250 gram pack will increase from $7 to retail at $7.94, while the price of a 500 gram pack will increase by $1.99 to sell at $15.93.

The FCCC says as part of this price revision, the manufacturing and other associated cost of production were analysed.

While FCCC remains committed to ensuring fair pricing practices, it says it is important to recognize that the local butter prices are significantly influenced by procurement costs, such being the cost of imported raw materials.

Since 2021 the landed cost movement for raw bulk butter has shown a fluctuating trend.

The FCCC says given the last price change in July 2024, the prices of imported raw bulk butter has been gradually rising.

It adds that the global market has been affected by heightened demand, particularly from China, where an 18% year-on-year growth in dairy imports was recorded in late 2024.

Climatic conditions have also played a role, as New Zealand, a key dairy-producing nation, and experienced drought conditions across major regions, which reduced milk yields and tightened supply for export.

The FCCC is advising the public to anticipate further price fluctuations in the year as the various factors impacting butter prices remain in flux.

