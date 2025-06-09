Outsiders blamed for marijuana find in Vuo

Villagers of Vuo in Labasa are now on high alert following the discovery of a marijuana cultivation site near their community last week.

District Representative Penisoni Rokosi has strongly condemned the illegal activity, stressing that it does not reflect the values of the local people.

He claims the operation was not the work of villagers but of outsiders who have been staying in Vuo.

Article continues after advertisement

Police uprooted 25 marijuana plants that were being grown in pots on the nearby village hills.

The discovery was made by a local man who was out pig hunting.

“This is the first time such a case has come to light in our village. It’s quite concerning because it’s not the villagers who are doing it, but the visitors from other provinces. They are painting a bad image of the Vuo village. We are serious about this latest case, and we will make sure it is not repeated.”

Rokosi has called for stricter rules to be enforced by traditional leaders, aimed at safeguarding villages and provinces from such activities.

He emphasizes that any visitor to the village must report to the village headman and declare the length of their stay.

Rokosi says in most cases, drug-related offenses are linked to non-residents.

Police are continuing their investigations and have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or illegal activities in their communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.