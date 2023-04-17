Water carting service costs $60,000 daily: WAF

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji is incurring high costs in providing 50 water carting trucks to areas that are facing intermittent water supply.

This is because, on average, they are spending around $60,000 per day.

Chief Executive Doctor Amit Chanan says it is not something they can sustain indefinitely, and they are keeping a close eye on it.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s the cost that we are incurring when all the trucks and all the water carts are running. Yes. And it is unfortunately the only option we have to get water to those higher elevated areas in the absence of pumps being able to operate and not enough production to sustain reservoir levels.”

Dr. Chanan says this is the only option they have in light of the intermittent water supply affecting the Central Division.