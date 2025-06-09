Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry set for next chapter

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are meeting for the second successive Grand Slam men's singles final [Source: BBC]

There are a number of factors which turn an exciting rivalry into an epic, enduring duel that transcends the sport.

The core talent. The blend of personalities. The gripping encounters on the biggest stages.

The tussle between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz – ranked one and two in the men’s game – has all those components.

It also has arguably the most important ingredient: each player being pushed to a greater height by the other.

On Sunday, the pair will meet again in the Wimbledon final – where Sinner aims to win his first title and Alcaraz bids for a rare third in a row.

A renewal of their acquaintance at the All England Club comes just 35 days after Alcaraz beat Sinner in an all-time classic French Open final.

Asked about their rivalry, Alcaraz said: “I’m not going to say I’m feeling like when Rafa [Nadal] and Roger [Federer] are playing.

“But I’m feeling like it is a different energy when we are facing each other than other players.”

Sinner, 23, and 22-year-old Alcaraz have created a duopoly in the men’s game over the past two seasons.

Because of his brilliance, Sinner has remained the world number one – despite serving a three-month doping ban this year in a case which rocked the sport.

The pair have gained a grip on the Grand Slam tournaments, winning the past six majors between them.

Their epic French Open battle was another demonstration of how the absorbing rivalry – which the ATP Tour has long pinned its hopes on filling the Federer-Nadal-Novak Djokovic void – could be a blockbuster for years to come.

“You cannot compare what the ‘Big Three’ did for 15-plus years. [Our rivalry] is not that big yet,” said three-time Grand Slam champion Sinner, who is aiming for his first non-hard court major.

“This is the second consecutive Grand Slam that we are in the final and playing each other – I believe it’s good for the sport.

“The more rivalries we have from now on, the better it is, because people want to see young player going against each other.”

The quality, excitement and tension of the recent Roland Garros final accelerated interest in the pair.

Alcaraz fighting back from two sets down – and having saved three championship points – to win a five-setter in over five hours has whetted the appetite for Wimbledon.

The five-time major champion expects to be pushed “to the limit” again at the All England Club.

“It’s going to be a great day, a great final. I’m just excited about it,” he said.

“I just hope not to be five and a half hours again. But if I have to, I will.”

