TLTB dispels rumors of native land sales

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has firmly denied circulating rumours that most of Fiji’s native land were sold, reaffirming that such sales are illegal and not permitted under the law.

Speaking during the Lau provincial meeting, Chief Executive Solomone Nata also addressed speculation suggesting that some public figures and high chiefs, including the late Tui Nayau Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, Ratu George Cakobau, and Ratu Penaia Ganilau, were involved in the sale of large portions of native land.

“No land has been sold, it is not allowed….legally it is not allowed.”

Nata says the stories circulating about “missing land records” are unfounded and misleading.

He adds these high chiefs were not aware of any such sales, as the land had already been distributed well before their time, dating back as far as 1678.

Nata urges the public to disregard the rumours and misinformation, stressing that the TLTB remains committed to protecting native land ownership in accordance with both the law and Fijian cultural traditions.

