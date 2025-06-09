India 'had no right to complain about time-wasting'

Shubman Gill made an X gesture to Zak Crawley after the England opener called for the physio [Source: BBC]

India had no right to complain about England’s tactics in a dramatic finale to the third day of the third Test at Lord’s after their own time-wasting earlier in the match, says bowling coach Tim Southee.

Opener Zak Crawley repeatedly delayed bowler Jasprit Bumrah and called for a physio after being hit on the finger as he successfully ensured he and Ben Duckett only had to face one over before the close, instead of two.

India’s players reacted angrily to the delays, with captain Shubman Gill gesticulating to Crawley shouting an expletive in his direction.

“It is always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end,” said Southee, who is England’s fast-bowling consultant.

“Not sure what they were complaining about when Shubman was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday. It’s obviously part of the game. It is an exciting way to finish.”

After England bowled India out for 387 – level with the hosts’ first-innings score – Crawley and Duckett emerged to bat with five minutes left in the day, which should have been time for two overs.

