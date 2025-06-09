Ellen DeGeneres supports Rosie O’Donnell after Donald Trump threatens to revoke her U.S. citizenship

[source: Entertainment Weekly]

O’Donnell previously stated that her friendship with the comedian is in an “awkward” place.

Ellen DeGeneres is standing by her old pal Rosie O’Donnell amid her escalating feud with President Donald Trump.

The conflict between Trump and O’Donnell — which dates back to her tenure on The View — reached new heights over the weekend, with the president calling her a “threat to humanity” on Truth Social, adding that he has been “giving serious consideration to taking away” her American citizenship. (According to a Harvard analysis, Trump has no constitutional authority to do so.)

Article continues after advertisement

DeGeneres is one of many who have rallied to O’Donnell’s side and voiced support.

The former talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post alongside a fiery poem that O’Donnell’s penned in response.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.