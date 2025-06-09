TLTB calls for better landowner fund use

[File Photo]

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Solomoni Nata has highlighted that the Lau group alone has 55,000 leases covering 427 hectares of land, generating an impressive five million dollars in rent.

Speaking during the Lau Provincial Council meeting, Nata stated that TLTB’s operations nationwide generate between $120 million to $130 million annually, with roughly $12 million to $13 million distributed directly to landowners each month.

Nata adds that with the increasing rental funds for landowners, concerns are being raised about the effective use of these funds.

He says that they have observed limited progress among landowners, particularly in terms of utilizing the funds received from land rental income.

Nata states that that societal changes have prompted the TLTB to modify its services to better support landowners.

He adds that one major challenge identified during visits to landowners is a lack of knowledge and initiative in leveraging their land assets.

He says that many landowners are not actively engaged in work or business ventures, with only one or two family members typically employed.

In response, the TLTB is developing new strategies to provide capital and support to landowners, aiming to empower them to better utilize their land and improve their economic outcomes.

The TLTB’s renewed focus on education, financial assistance, and tailored services marks a significant step toward enhancing the livelihoods of iTaukei landowners across Fiji.

