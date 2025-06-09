Serevi eyes starting spot to play against the USA

Asinate Serevi [2nd from left] during the Fijiana 15s team departure

Vodafone Fijiana 15s player Asinate Serevi knows it won’t be an easy feat getting into the starting 15 during their USA tour.

The team departed our shores today and will be playing against the USA next week.

Serevi says there is a lot of competition among the players, as the team is made up of 7s players as well as experienced talents.

She adds that the team also includes players who have taken part in previous World Cups.

Serevi believes the game against the USA will give them great exposure in the lead-up to the 2025 World Cup.

She is also excited to meet her former teammates during this tour.

“It is really special especially getting to play against the girls that I started playing with the USA in 20s and then building up to now Fijiana. I think it is huge for me and I am defiantly fighting for a spot to play against them, but I think it is really awesome that I finally get to see them after a couple of years and especially in the build up to World Cup.”

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will play the USA Women’s Eagles for the first time next Saturday.

Currently ranked 15th in the world, Fiji faces a tough challenge against the 9th-ranked USA.

