Poor roads make water carting more challenging: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated that poor road conditions are making it difficult for the Water Authority of Fiji to cart water in certain areas.

Rabuka highlighted this, as he agrees that the water woes between the Lami-Suva and Nausori corridors are real and will take five to seven years to address.

Rabuka says the current situation has been caused by low rainfall, which has resulted in a drop in water levels in reservoirs and, in some cases, overworked pumps.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says currently, band-aid solutions are being applied.

He also admits that carting water to customers is difficult due to location and infrastructure conditions.

“At the moment, what we have to do is provide first aid and use the carting options where we bring water to the affected areas that have been badly affected by the road condition. Both of these areas without water are informal settlements where the roads are not big enough to handle the tankers that come in to provide water. I must say that the Water Authority of Fiji workers are working very hard to try and at least get water to those that are affected.”

Rabuka says due to the current issue, WAF has been tasked with looking for new water sources.