Water rationing to start in certain areas

Water Authority will be carrying out water rationing exercises from tomorrow in the upper Tovata areas which means that people will have no water supply daily from 10 a.m to 4 a.m.

Areas that will be facing water supply issues include Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu residents, Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, and Princes Road.

It also includes Dokanaisuva, the Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement, Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Princes Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, and Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

Due to the ongoing dry weather conditions, WAF is focusing on minimizing the impacts on service delivery as much as possible and to maintain reservoir levels, valve operations will be carried out.

According to WAF, the water rationing exercise will continue until the dry weather conditions end.

Water supply will normalize from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily to allow customers to store sufficient amounts of water to sustain them until supply is restored.

The Authority says that water restrictions are still in place, prohibiting the use of water for car washing, gardening, new turf irrigation, swimming pool top-ups, and washing hard surfaces such as driveways and footpaths.

