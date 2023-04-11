WAF provides water tanks to USP

The Water Authority of Fiji has stepped in to assist the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala campus with much-needed water storage solutions.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Amit Chanan confirmed the provision of two 10,000-liter water tanks to address the intermittent water supply issues faced by the campus in recent months.

He says following an inspection carried out by a WAF team, it was discovered that residential halls at the Laucala campus lacked access to a water tank supply.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Amit Chanan.

In response, he says WAF provided two large water tanks to bolster the university’s water storage system and ensure uninterrupted water supply for the students and staff.