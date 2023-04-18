Rabuka appoints new WAF Board

Six highly-experienced professionals have been appointed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to the Water Authority of Fiji Board.

Rabuka says the new WAF board will be led by qualified engineer Savenaca Seniloli as chairperson, while Amit Singh, Vula Vakacegu, Semi Leiwere, Mele Rakai and Graham Dooley will serve as board members.

Singh currently serves on the Strategic Advisory Board for Alliance Water Adaptation while Vakacegu is an engineer by profession with experience in water development affairs.

Leiwere is a consultant and was formerly the general manager for Fiji National Provident Fund Investments Ltd.

Dooley is the director and advisor of Shamrock Advisory Pty Ltd and is a former Chief Executive of Water Utilities in Australia while Rakai is a partner at Sherani & Co. and the Vice-President of Fiji Women Lawyers Association.

Rabuka says each director brings with him or her new perspectives and experiences that will add value to the operations of WAF.

According to the Prime Minister, the board’s immediate priority will be to look into some of the critical issues that WAF continues to face and work closely with government and key stakeholders to find solutions to the ongoing water crisis.

Rabuka also acknowledged outgoing WAF chair, Bhavesh Kumar and members of the board for their contribution and service.