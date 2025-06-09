Fiji Museum receives 130 artifacts

[Source: Fiji Museum/ Facebook]

The Fiji Museum recently received 130 artifacts from the late David Gilmour’s collection in Suva.

Chief Executive Officer, Armando Lowe, and museum Matanivanua, Ratu Jone Balenaivalu, accepted the donation from the Wakaya Perfection Trustees in a modest handover ceremony last week.

Lowe stated that the collection, which includes 108 photographs, 16 traditional war clubs, and six tabua, is of unequalled significance and adds to the existing objects on display at the Fiji Museum.

Armando Lowe (left), Ratu Jone Balenaivalu (right) [Source: Fiji Museum/ Facebook]

He emphasized that each artifact tells a unique story, and the Fiji Museum aims to bring these stories to life.

A rare collection of five scrimshaw tabua, in particular, offers insight into the 19th-century whaling trade.



[Source: Fiji Museum/ Facebook]

Lowe expressed excitement about delving deep into the stories engraved on these tabua.

He affirmed that Fiji possesses an extraordinary history with much to discover and preserve, and the Fiji Museum serves as the home for the conservation and protection of such artifacts.

Lowe highlighted that this donation marks a monumental step forward and the beginning of an era of growth for the Fiji Museum in its efforts to recover, restore, and preserve history through its current digitization project.

