Lions coach Farrell bullish ahead of Wallabies Test

[Source: AAP]

Despite some injury worries, coach Andy Farrell couldn’t be happier with the British and Irish Lions’ preparation for their Test opener against Australia.

Farrell’s Lions have swept all five tour games leading into the first Test against the Wallabies next Saturday in Brisbane.

The tourists tuned up with an emphatic 48-0 romp over an Australian and New Zealand invitational team in Adelaide last night.

But coach Farrell has quickly summoned a replacement for hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who suffered concussion in Adelaide, bringing in his experienced England teammate, former captain Jamie George.

