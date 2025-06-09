COMPOL orders thorough probe into sacrilege case

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has ordered a thorough investigation into the desecration of the Samabula Shiv Temple in Suva, which occurred on Friday.

The man in his 20s, alleged to be involved in the sacrilege, has been referred to medical authorities for a psychiatric evaluation.

Samabula Police received a call on Friday afternoon regarding the incident.

Officers were quickly deployed and arrested the suspect at the scene.

Upon inquiry, investigators gathered information regarding his medical history, leading to the decision for evaluation.

Tudravu emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice prevails, stating that attacks on places of worship will not be tolerated.

