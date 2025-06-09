One dead, hundreds arrested in US farm raid

[Source: Reuters]

A California farm worker died on Friday after U.S. immigration agents raided a cannabis nursery and arrested hundreds of workers, a worker advocacy group said, while a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to temporarily halt some of its most aggressive tactics in rounding up undocumented immigrants.

Dozens of migrant-rights activists faced off with federal agents in rural Southern California on Thursday during the operation, the latest escalation of President Donald Trump’s campaign for mass deportations of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

A California judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from racially profiling immigrants as it seeks deportation targets and from denying immigrants’ right to access to lawyers during their detention.

The Trump administration has made conflicting statements about whether immigration agents will target the farm labor workforce, about half of which is unauthorized to work in the U.S., according to government estimates.

The Department of Homeland Security said approximately 200 people in the country illegally were arrested in the raid, which targeted two locations of the cannabis operation Glass House Farms.

Agents also found 10 migrant minors at the farm, the department said in an emailed statement.

The facility is under investigation for child labor violations, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott posted on X.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The scene at the farm on Thursday was chaotic, with federal agents in helmets and face masks using tear gas and smoke canisters on angry protesters, according to photos and videos of the scene.

Several farm workers were injured and one died on Friday from injuries sustained after a 30-foot (9-meter) fall from a building during the raid, said Elizabeth Strater, national vice president of the United Farm Workers.

The worker who died was identified as Jaime Alanis on a verified GoFundMe page created by his family, who said they were raising money to help his family and for his burial in Mexico.

“He was his family’s provider. They took one of our family members. We need justice,” Alanis’ family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

U.S. citizens were detained during the raid and some are still unaccounted for, Strater said.

DHS said its agents were not responsible for the man’s death, saying that “although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a green house and fell 30 feet.” Agents immediately called for a medical evacuation, DHS said.

