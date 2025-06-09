Leaders target safer, stronger air links

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka in a meeting.

Pacific aviation ministers have renewed calls to strengthen air connectivity, safety and resilience across the region.

Infrastructure gaps continue to affect reliable services and affordable travel.

The commitment was made during the Fourth Regional Aviation Ministers’ Meeting (RAMM4) in Suva. Pacific leaders, aviation authorities and international partners attended the meeting.

They discussed key challenges facing the aviation sector. These include airport development, high travel costs, regional cooperation and reliable air services.

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Ministers said aviation remains vital for Pacific Island countries. It supports tourism, trade, economic growth and disaster response efforts.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said investment in airport and aerodrome upgrades must continue. He said this would improve domestic and regional connectivity.

He added that many Pacific nations still face infrastructure challenges.

Ministers also reaffirmed support for regional aviation strategies. They also backed partnerships with the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Pacific Aviation Safety Office.