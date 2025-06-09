Jaduram removed as Council Chair, now serving as Special Administrator

The Labasa Town Council Chair, Paul Jaduram, has confirmed he has been removed from the position of Chairperson and is now serving only as a Special Administrator.

He said the decision was communicated through a letter issued by the Minister for Local Government, last month, informing him of the change in his appointment.

Jaduram confirmed to FBC News that he has received the letter and acknowledged his removal from the chairmanship role.

“I’m just a special administrator now. I’ve been removed from the position as a chair. That was a big surprise. Never expected that because I need to know where I have gone wrong.”

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He said the decision came as a surprise and he was not aware of specific grounds that led to his removal from the position.

Jaduram added that in his view, governance decisions should be transparent and corrective where necessary, especially in a developing country context where institutions must work together.

He also confirmed that he maintains a good relationship with business operators in Labasa, saying he remains a long-time ratepayer and community member who has always supported the town’s development and growth plans.

Council administrative functions are currently overseen by the Chief Executive Officer.