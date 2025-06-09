Pan's Labyrinth returns to Cannes Classics after 20 years

source : reuters

Mexican director Guillermo del ‌Toro received the longest-ever standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival two decades ago for his historical fantasy “Pan’s Labyrinth”, which returns this year to the Cannes Classics section.

Speaking to Reuters, del ​Toro said the 22-minute ovation given to his Spanish-language film 20 years ​ago produced a “rush of human emotion.”

“Alfonso Cuaron was there with me ⁠because we produced the movie together and he said, ‘let it in, man,'” ​recalled del Toro on Tuesday.

“I’m not very good with praise and he said, ‘let it ​in, let love go in’ and I experienced it like that.”

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“Pan’s Labyrinth” did not win the top-prize Palme D’Or that year, but del Toro went on to win the best ​picture Oscar for his fish monster love story “The Shape of Water” in 2018.

The ​film, which has been digitally remastered, is set in Spain under the Franco dictatorship and ‌follows ⁠a young girl who is enticed by a magical faun to complete three dangerous tasks while also dealing with her ailing pregnant mother and cruel military stepfather.

The concept for “Pan’s Labyrinth” came when del Toro was at a low point in ​his creativity following ​the September 11 ⁠attacks on the Twin Towers in New York.