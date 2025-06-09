First Pro League goal a dream moment for Afazal

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Nineteen-year-old Extra Bula FC attacker Ibraheem Afazal described scoring his first OFC Pro League goal as a dream come true, despite his side’s 4-2 loss to South Melbourne United on Tuesday at Eden Park.

The young right winger and striker found the back of the net to level the match at 1-all, marking a major personal milestone in his growing football career.

“It was a good feeling to equalize and make it 1-1… it’s a dream you always dream of, scoring your first professional goal.”

Afazal’s goal was one of the positives for Bula FC in a difficult outing, as the Fijian side now shifts focus to Sunday’s semi-final playoff clash after finishing fourth in the Leaders Group.

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Despite the quick turnaround, the youngster says the team remains focused on regrouping and preparing for the knockout encounter.

“We’re going to go straight back to the board, see what the coach says and do whatever he does in training.”

Afazal continues to emerge as one of Fiji’s promising young football talents, with his breakthrough goal adding another highlight to Bula FC’s impressive campaign in the competition.

Bula FC will face Vanuatu United this Sunday, with the winner advancing to the semifinal.

The match will air LIVE on FBC2.

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