Boosting rural access in Nadroga-Navosa

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, remains committed to improving connectivity and strengthening rural infrastructure to support communities and farmers in Nadroga-Navosa Province.

As part of the Ministry’s outreach programme this week, Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Inosi Kuridrani, inspected damaged crossings and road infrastructure affecting rural villages and farming communities, including the Yalavou Crossing and Sovi Bridge, which is prone to flooding.

Damaged crossings and poor road conditions have limited families’ access to homes, farms, and nearby communities, especially during heavy rain.

The Ministry is collaborating closely with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Office to ensure these critical access points are repaired and strengthened, improving safety and reliability for affected communities.

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The Government says the works are part of ongoing efforts to support farmers and rural households by improving daily life, transport, and agricultural productivity.