Team Up unveils safeguarding plan to protect Pacific athletes

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

A new safeguarding toolkit aimed at preventing abuse, harm and neglect at major sporting events across the Pacific has been launched by the Australian Government’s Team Up program.

The toolkit was launched during the Team Up Reflection and Celebration Workshop at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi yesterday.

Team Up Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion and Safeguarding Advisor Roshika Deo said the toolkit helps sporting organisations identify safeguarding risks before events and put measures in place to reduce them.

Deo said it also provides guidance on reporting pathways and case management when safeguarding incidents occur during competitions.

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She said the toolkit was developed over several years with safeguarding champions from across the Pacific and tested with more than 80 representatives from 11 Pacific Island countries.

According to Deo, Team Up uses sport to address issues such as gender equality, discrimination against people with disabilities and violence against women and girls across seven Pacific Island countries.

She said the toolkit will continue to be promoted through National Olympic Committees, regional sporting bodies and future Pacific sporting events, including the Pacific Games in Tahiti.

“The Pacific Games Council also have access to the toolkit, and they will also be using it to socialise it for the Pacific Games in Tahiti and also for future games”

More than 130 people joined the launch in person and online, including regional partners and sporting representatives from across the Pacific.