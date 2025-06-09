Drua Women Gear Up for Season Opener

Fitness and improving key skills have been the main priorities for the McDonald’s Fiji Drua women’s side as they prepare for their trial match against the Waratahs in Suva this Saturday.

Vodafone Fijiana XV Captain Alfreda Fisher says preparations have been going well during the pre-season campaign.

Fisher says the team has been training together from the Fijiana program into Super Rugby preparations while also working on areas they want to improve before the weekend match.

She says fitness and skill execution have been major areas of focus in training.

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The squad also includes several new players this season, and Fisher says they have blended in well with the senior members of the side.

According to Fisher, the new players are becoming comfortable within the environment and building good combinations with the rest of the squad.

“They are blending in really well with the old players. They are getting familiarised with Drua Vuvale.”

Former Natabua High School student Keri Lawavou, one of the new signings for the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women’s team, says years of hard work and sacrifice have finally paid off after earning selection into the squad for the 2026 season.

Living up to her name, she is the niece of former Fiji 7s player Ulaiyasi Lawavou.

Lawavou said she never dreamt of making the squad this year and thanked the coaching staff and management for giving her the opportunity.

“I felt so emotional because I can say that I went through a lot for this, for my preparation for my rugby career. I went through some hard preparation, doing it for the families; thanks to my family. My family was so proud of what I achieved for this season, so they are fully proud of me.”

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women will open their season against the Waratahs this weekend in a curtain-raiser for the Shop and Save Super Rugby clash.