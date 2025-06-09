Chinese suspect extradited to South Korea over BTS hacking case

source: BBC

A Chinese national who allegedly led a multi-million dollar hacking ring that targeted a member of the K-pop super group BTS, among others, has been extradited to South Korea.

Seoul’s justice ministry had accused the 40-year-old suspect of stealing 38 billion won ($25.4m; £18.8m) from various victims by hacking into the websites of government agencies and public figures.

The scam ring allegedly got hold of a securities account belonging to BTS vocalist Jungkook’s name and tried to transfer 8.4 billion won worth of shares that Jungkook held of the group’s management company Hybe.

The transaction was blocked after the entertainment company froze the account, South Korean media reported.

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The alleged hacking took place between August 2023 and April 2025, reports say.

The chairman of a “major conglomerate” and the boss of a venture company were among the other victims, according to AFP news agency.

Police have said they plan to seek a warrant to arrest the suspect after questioning him and analysing evidence.

The suspect, who is unnamed, was based in Bangkok until the extradition.