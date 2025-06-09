Fiji pushes EU for climate finance

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya and European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert.

The country is pushing for stronger global backing on climate finance and Pacific priorities ahead of the upcoming Pre-COP discussions with the European Union.

The issue was raised during a courtesy meeting in Suva between Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya and European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert.

Discussions focused on climate finance, ocean protection, renewable energy cooperation and wider climate resilience efforts across the Pacific.

Plinkert said climate change remains a top priority for the European Union. She said a significant share of EU funding in the Pacific supports climate-related projects.

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Tabuya said Fiji values its partnership with the EU. She said the country was preparing to host major regional and international climate meetings in the coming months.

She said Fiji’s main focus for Pre-COP is to secure real outcomes for Pacific Island nations. This includes better access to climate finance and support for the 1.5-degree target.

The European Union also signalled interest in the Pre-COP discussions. Senior officials are considering attendance and support for youth-led climate initiatives and side events.

The meeting also covered Fiji’s climate resilience work. This includes renewable energy expansion, rural electrification, shipping decarbonisation and EU-supported research projects.

Both sides agreed to continue close cooperation as Fiji advances its climate agenda regionally and globally.