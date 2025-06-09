FNPF warns over unpaid contributions

Employers with unpaid Fiji National Provident Fund contributions have been given until October to settle their debts.

The payments can be cleared without penalties under a new amnesty scheme. FNPF announced that the amnesty will begin tomorrow and run until October 31, 2026.

It applies to outstanding contribution payments owed up to November 2024.

Under the arrangement, all penalties on unpaid contributions will be waived. This allows employers to settle long-standing arrears without added fines.

FNPF Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu states that the amnesty is aimed at protecting workers’ retirement savings while helping employers return to compliance.

Vodonaivalu said the initiative offers employers a fair and final opportunity to resolve historical contribution issues and move forward on a clean footing.

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He said unpaid contributions directly affect workers’ retirement outcomes.

He added that every unpaid dollar delays savings meant for members’ futures. The Fund says the amnesty is part of wider efforts to improve compliance and clear legacy contribution debts.

Vodonaivalu urged employers to engage with FNPF early and use the limited amnesty period to resolve outstanding payments.

He warned that enforcement and recovery action will follow once the amnesty period ends.

FNPF also stressed that timely contribution payments are essential to protecting members’ retirement benefits and maintaining confidence in Fiji’s superannuation system.