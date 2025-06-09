Six killed as Russia targets western Ukraine with drone strikes

source: reuters

Russia unleashed a massive daytime drone attack on Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting critical infrastructure in the west, killing at ​least six people and prompting NATO-member Poland to scramble fighter jets, officials said.

Hungary, now led by a government more in line with the ‌European mainstream, condemned the strikes on areas of Ukraine with ethnic Hungarian communities and summoned the Russian ambassador. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the Hungarian action as an “important message”.

Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram while attending a security conference in Romania, said the Russian attack was continuing through the evening, with Moscow now deploying missiles.

Zelenskiy had earlier said that since midnight Moscow had launched at least 800 drones, with the ​attack deliberately targeting regions closest to the borders of NATO countries.

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“It certainly cannot be called a coincidence that one of the longest massive Russian attacks ​against Ukraine takes place precisely at the time when the President of the United States arrived for a visit to China,” Zelenskiy ⁠said on Telegram.

Zelenskiy said six people were killed and dozens injured in the attack, which spanned other regions. Ukraine’s railway infrastructure was struck 23 times during the barrage, a ​presidential advisor said, though traffic was maintained.