Naitutu villagers oppose land demarcation

Villagers of Naitutu have raised concerns over the land demarcation process, saying they have legally preserved their heritage site in partnership with the Fiji Museum.

However, the land in question is owned by the neighbouring Vuinuku Village, creating tension as the area has already been leased for development purposes.

Village chairperson Apisai Tubuvakasaca says the issue has been taken to the Roko’s Office and the Veitarogi Vanua, which oversees land demarcation matters.

“We don’t know how can the land be leased again when we have legally preserved the heritage site, a partnership with Fiji Museum, and Vuinuku Village have agreed on this”

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He says they have also approached the iTaukei Land Trust Board to review the matter, as there is no clear boundary between the leased land and the village boundary.

iTaukei Land Trust Board have suggested for a discussion with the village of Vuinuku.

However, villagers claim they are unwilling to hold further talks, stating the matter had already been discussed and settled with the people of Vuinuku Village.

The dispute between the two villages remains unresolved, requesting the relevant authorities to look into the dispute.