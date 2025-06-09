Syria monument unveiled in Girmit tribute

The tragic wreck of the Syria ship remains one of the darkest chapters in Fiji’s Girmit history, with the refurbished Syria Monument now standing as a renewed symbol of sacrifice, resilience, and national unity.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at the Syria Monument as part of the 147th National Girmit Commemoration, Charan Jeath Singh says the monument is more than just a historical structure; it is a sacred reminder of the lives lost and the courage that emerged from tragedy.

Under this year’s theme, “From Roots to Wings, Carrying the Girmit Flame Forward,” Singh says the nation is not only remembering history but ensuring the Girmit legacy is preserved for future generations.

The Syria shipwreck occurred on the night of 11 May 1884 at the Nasilai Reef, where historical records show that 56 indentured labourers and three Indian seamen lost their lives after the vessel struck the reef near Fiji’s shores.

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Many of those on board had travelled from impoverished regions of India, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, hoping to build a better future in Fiji, unaware of the tragedy awaiting them.

Singh says the Syria story represents far more than a maritime disaster, describing it as a story of suffering, survival, courage, and perseverance that continues to shape Fiji’s national identity today.

He also highlighted the heroic rescue efforts led by Dr William MacGregor alongside iTaukei villagers, police officers, sailors, and ordinary citizens who risked their lives to save survivors from the wreckage and dangerous waters.

According to Singh, the compassion shown by nearby communities in sheltering and caring for survivors reflects the unity and humanity that continue to define Fiji’s multicultural society.

The Minister stressed that preserving historical sites such as the Syria Monument is critical to safeguarding Fiji’s collective history and cultural identity.

He warned that failing to preserve these stories risks losing an important part of the nation’s foundation and the sacrifices made by Girmitiyas who helped build modern Fiji.

Singh acknowledged the efforts of the Nausori Town Council and all stakeholders involved in refurbishing the monument, saying future generations will remember 2026 as a year Fiji renewed its commitment to honouring the Girmit legacy.

He says the refurbished monument should serve as a beacon of remembrance, resilience, and unity for all Fijians, reminding the nation that from struggle came perseverance, and from sacrifice emerged generations who helped shape Fiji into the country it is today.