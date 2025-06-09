Iran war looms over Trump's China visit

source: AAP/ Website

The US-Israeli war in Iran is looming over US President Donald Trump’s visit to China, as signs emerged that the conflict is shifting alliances across the Middle East.

Trump arrived in Beijing on ‌Wednesday ahead of talks with President Xi Jinping set to begin on Thursday.

He is expected to ask for China’s help to resolve the costly and unpopular conflict, which he launched in late February, but ‌analysts say he is unlikely to get the support he wants.

New reports on Wednesday highlighted how the Iran war is accelerating geopolitical realignment across the region.

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Israel revealed that Prime Minister Netanyahu secretly travelled to the United Arab Emirates in March for talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, which Israel said resulted in an “historic breakthrough” in Israel’s relations with the UAE.

The two countries re-established ties in 2020 as part of the Trump-backed Abraham Accords, but the relationship has strengthened after the UAE came under Iranian attack.

Separately, Reuters reported that Saudi fighter jets have bombed Iran-backed militias in Iraq, part of a broader pattern of military ‌responses involving Gulf nations ‌during the war that have remained ⁠hidden.

Retaliatory strikes were also launched from Kuwait into Iraq, sources said.

Tehran, meanwhile, has tightened its grip on the Strait ​of Hormuz, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, cutting deals with Iraq and Pakistan to ship oil and liquefied natural gas from the region, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Iranian officials have signalled they see that control as a long-term strategic goal. An army spokesperson said supervision of the waterway could generate revenue amounting to twice Iran’s oil income, while strengthening its foreign policy leverage.

“After this war ends, there will be no place for retreat,” the spokesperson said, according to comments carried by ISNA news agency.

More than one month after a tenuous ceasefire took effect, US and Iranian ⁠demands to end the war remain far apart.