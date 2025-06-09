Eurovision begins in the shadow of Israel boycott

source : AAP
Competition is beginning at the Eurovision Song Contest, with divisions over Israel’s participation hanging over the 70th birthday of the over-the-top pop music extravaganza.
Host city Vienna has been bedecked in hearts and the contest’s “United by Music” motto for a week in which singers and bands from 35 countries will compete onstage for the continent’s musical crown.
But five countries – Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland – are boycotting to protest Israel’s inclusion.
Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned in Vienna during Eurovision week, and security is tight, with police officers from across Austria deployed in the capital, and support from forces in neighbouring Germany.
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