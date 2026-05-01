Weet-Bix unveils new packaging

Sanitarium Weet-Bix has unveiled its refreshed packaging during a launch event held at the CJ Patel Head Office in Suva today.

The new-look packaging was launched during an event held at the CJ Patel Head Office.

CJ Patel Group Marketing Manager Monisha Prasad said the refreshed design reflects the brand’s continued presence in Fiji and its connection with consumers.

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Prasad says Weet-Bix has been part of households across the country for many years.

She adds the brand has stood alongside Fiji Rugby as its official breakfast sponsor and continues to invest in grassroots rugby and sports development in Fiji because it believes in giving back to the community.



CJ Patel Marketing Manager Monisha Prasad.

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman John Sanday says Sanitarium Weet-Bix’s support has contributed to rugby development in the country.

Sanday says the brand has played a role in supporting women’s rugby and creating opportunities for young players through the Raluve competition.

The launch event also featured members of the Fiji Men’s and Women’s 7s teams.

Sanitarium Weet-Bix remains one of the popular breakfast cereal brands distributed in Fiji.