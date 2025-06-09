Historic Naag Baba Kuti Mandir recognised

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

One of Fiji’s historic spiritual sites linked to the Girmit era has been recognised as part of preparations for the 147th National Girmit Commemoration celebrations.

The historic Naag Baba Kuti Mandir in Nausori was visited by Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh, Permanent Secretary Dr. Vinesh Kumar and Ministry officials, where the temple’s deep historical and spiritual significance was acknowledged.

During the visit, Singh highlighted the temple’s close connection to the Girmit era and the struggles faced by Indian labourers who worked on cane plantations and at the CSR sugar mill in Nausori more than a century ago.

The Minister says that while the indenture system in Fiji began in 1879, the CSR Company established its first sugar mill in Nausori in 1882, bringing in large numbers of labourers from India during that same period.

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Singh says the Naag Baba Kuti Mandir was established around 140 years ago by Girmitiyas who worked in the cane fields and at the mill, serving as a place of prayer, spiritual reflection, hope and unity during difficult times.

He says, despite hardship and uncertainty, the Girmitiyas gathered at the sacred site to find comfort, strength and togetherness within their community.

As part of the commemoration and in recognition of the temple’s historical importance, Singh officially handed over 10 solar street lights to the Mandir.

He says the contribution reflects the Ministry’s commitment towards preserving the legacy of the Girmitiyas and supporting the temple’s continuing role in protecting Fiji’s heritage, culture, faith and spirituality for future generations.

Singh also called on Fijians to honour the sacrifices made by Girmit ancestors by continuing to promote unity, understanding, compassion and service to humanity.

The Naag Baba Kuti Mandir remains one of Fiji’s historic spiritual landmarks connected to the Girmit era.

According to the temple’s history, the Mandir was founded around a sacred Shiv Ling and shrine brought from India to Fiji by Girmit ancestors.