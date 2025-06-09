Helsinki's costly cycling push draws crowds - and criticism

source: reuters

Finland’s capital Helsinki has spent billions of euros on public transport and bicycle lanes — and plans more — despite mixed reactions from residents.

In April, ​about 50,000 people turned out for the opening of a scenic 1.2-km (0.75 ‌mile) bridge — Finland’s longest — linking the inner city to nearby islands and reserved for pedestrians, cyclists and trams.

But others have been unimpressed by the lack of car lanes and the 326 million ​euros ($383 million) price tag, which also covered two adjacent bridges and tramway ​investments, on top of billions already spent over the past decade ⁠on transport and cycling infrastructure.

“Like with all urban development projects, you always have people ​opposing it and people in favour of it…The biggest argument for opposing this bridge ​was the big price tag on it,” Helsinki’s bicycle traffic team leader Oskari Kaupinmaki told Reuters.

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Helsinki has around 1,300 km of cycle paths, including 100 km of “bicycle superhighway network”, which the city ​plans to expand by another 80 kilometres by 2029, Kaupinmaki said.

So far, however, the ​investments have not boosted cycling in the Nordic capital on the Baltic coast, where winters are ‌harsh ⁠and winds often biting. Cycling’s share of transport has stayed flat at roughly 9%–11% since 2010, Kaupinmaki said.