Fiji secures NZ$338,350 for climate-smart farming

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry has formalised a new partnership with the New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy Science Limited by signing a Collaboration Agreement at its headquarters in Raiwaqa.

The agreement was signed by the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Andrew Tukana, and the Head of International Development for the Plant & Food Research Group at the Bioeconomy Science Institute of New Zealand, Dr Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni.

The partnership is supported by MFAT under the Climate-Smart Pacific Food Systems Programme, which provides a framework for joint projects to strengthen agricultural resilience and food security in Fiji.

It focuses on climate-resilient farming through research trials and farmer training to improve food systems, soil health, pest and disease management, reduce post-harvest losses, and promote sustainable agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry will lead implementation with technical guidance and farmer networks, while the New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy Science Limited provides research and innovation.

Tukana says that Fiji has secured NZ$338,350 under the regional programme to support the implementation activities.

Project activities will be coordinated through the Sigatoka Research Station, which will manage meetings, logistics, staffing, stakeholder engagement, and integrate scientific and Indigenous knowledge.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry reaffirmed its commitment to transparent, accountable, and community-centred implementation, highlighting a shared Fiji–New Zealand goal of building climate-resilient food systems.

Dr Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni said the partnership with the New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy Science Limited strengthens Pacific resilience and livelihoods through research, innovation, and local solutions.

She adds that the Climate Smart Pacific Food Systems Programme uses a co-design approach to combine scientific and local knowledge, supporting research in Fiji on resilient farming, soil health, pest management, and agricultural sustainability.

The agreement will finish on 30 September 2028.