Clean water for Saqani villagers

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Residents of Nakura Settlement in Saqani, Vanua Levu, no longer have to struggle for access to clean drinking water following the commissioning of a new Government-funded water project aimed at improving the lives of rural families.

The project, funded through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Self-Help Programme at a cost of more than $32,000, has upgraded the settlement’s water catchment system to provide safer and more reliable water access for 10 households and 58 residents.

The improvements include better water storage, sanitation, and a more consistent daily water supply for families in the community, including women, children and senior citizens.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu, says access to clean water remains a key Government priority as efforts continue to improve living conditions in rural and maritime communities.

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For many residents, the project brings an end to years of hardship, especially during dry weather when families were forced to walk long distances to nearby rivers for water. During periods of flooding, many also relied heavily on rainwater after river water became unsafe.

Sixty-four-year-old grandmother Taraivini Sokula described the project as an “answered prayer”, saying it was emotional to finally see her children and grandchildren having access to clean and reliable water at home.

The new water system is expected to significantly improve health and sanitation standards while also enhancing the overall quality of life for families living in Nakura Settlement.