Fire fatalities on the rise: NFA concerned over growing numbers

The National Fire Authority says the increasing number of fires and fire-related deaths recorded this year is becoming a major concern.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says from January to April this year, 51 fires were recorded compared to 49 during the same period last year.

However, the number of fatalities has seen a significant increase.

Sowane says from January to April last year, there were only two fire-related deaths, while this year the figure has already climbed to 10.

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He says the numbers are alarming, especially considering the country has not yet reached the halfway mark of the year.

According to Sowane, a total of 13 fire-related deaths were recorded from January to December last year, meaning this year’s figures are already nearing that total within just four months.

The NFA CEO says the authority continues to invest heavily in fire safety awareness campaigns and regularly shares safety information through social media platforms.

However, he says the public also has a responsibility to follow fire safety advice and precautions being issued by the authority.

Sowane says the rising number of deaths raises concerns about whether fire safety messages are effectively reaching communities and being taken seriously by members of the public.